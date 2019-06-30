Sioux City
Marie E. Loker, 101, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Sioux City.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Marie was born on Sept. 21, 1917, in Wagner, S.D., to Gurden S. and Lillian E. (Gumm) Baker. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school near the farm.
She married Donald C. Loker on Aug. 20 1938, in Vermillion, S.D. The couple had three children, Connie, Donald and Rick, and farmed near Sergeant Bluff until retiring and moving to Sioux City.
Her hobbies included camping, gardening, both vegetables and flowers, cooking, doing word find puzzles, spending time with family, and attending family gatherings. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Spahn of Sioux City; son, Rick (Toni) Loker of South Sioux City; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald C. Loker; son, Donald G. Loker; grandson, Jeffrey Spahn; two sisters; and five brothers.