Marie Ellen Klein, 84, of Alton, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Alton. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service on Monday. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument of Remsen, IA. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Marie was born to Clemens Henry and Edna Valeria (Healy) Freking on Feb. 4, 1935, at home on a farm southeast of Hospers. She grew up on the farm and graduated as salutatorian from St Mary’s Academy, in Alton. She attended Briar Cliff College.
Marie Ellen Freking and Oscar Michael Klein married on Jan. 19, 1957, at St Anthony’s Church in Hospers, Iowa. They lived in Hospers until moving to a farm near Ashton in 1959. In 1963, they moved to a farm southeast of Alton. In 1985, they moved to an acreage near Carnes until moving into Alton in June 2006, where Oscar passed away on Nov. 16, 2011.
Marie worked for the FSA (Farm Services Agency) and its various predecessors starting in 1953 and retired in 1996. Her 22 years of combined service was interrupted by the 20-year span when she focused on raising her family. A true homemaker, she had large vegetable and flower gardens, sewed clothes, and did the many other tasks needed to raise seven children.
Marie also found time to be very involved in her faith. An avid musician, she was in church choirs and played the organ from 1949 to 2009. From 1983 to 2009, she was the primary organist, choir director and cantor at St. Mary’s in Alton. She was an active member and assumed various leadership roles in the St. Mary’s Rosary Society, St Mary’s Parish, the Council of Catholic Women and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was commissioned as a "Befriender" for St. Mary’s in 1999. She served on the Alton St. Mary's Elementary School Board, and the Spalding Catholic High School Board.
An avid genealogist, she gathered information covering many generations of both her and Oscar’s families. Music was a great joy and she loved to sing and play the piano. An avid game player, she enjoyed both board and card games. She really enjoyed family gatherings and even tolerated sports when her children or grandchildren were playing. In her down time, she could usually be found reading.
Survivors include five sons, Mark (Jolene) Klein of Wakefield, Neb., Mike Klein of Denver, N.C., Steve Klein of Frisco, Texas, Dan (Wendy) Klein of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kevin Klein of New York City, N.Y.; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Eric (Danielle) Klein (Carter, Blake, Kendall, and Taylor) of Wayne, Neb., Aaron Klein of Buffalo, N.Y., Joshua Klein and Molly Anderson (Oliver) of Harrisburg, S.D., Stephanie (John) Russell (Nehemiah and Eliakim) of Windsor, Colo., Ryan (Erin) Klein of Columbus, Ohio, Marcus Klein of Sioux Falls, Rebecca Klein of Sioux Falls, and Benjamin Klein of Wayne, Neb.; one brother, Leo (Karen) Freking of Hospers, Iowa, four sisters, Sr. Edwardine Freking OSF of Dubuque, Iowa, Catharine Portz of Sanborn, Iowa, Sr. Angeline Freking OSF of Dubuque, and Louise Auchstetter of Hospers, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Other in-laws include Agnes (Leo) Vortherms of Westbrook, Minn., Bob McCoy of Mountain Home, Idaho, Marilyn Klein of Hospers, Joan (Norbert) Klein of Sanborn, and Arthur Klein of Ames, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar; her parents; two daughters, Patricia Ann Klein and Rose Marie Klein; and multiple in-laws, Leonard Klein, Ambrose (Blanche) Klein, Mildred (Linus) Goebel, Bernard Portz, Germaine McCoy, Vincent Klein, Norbert Klein, and Jim Auchstetter.
Pallbearers will be Marie’s grandchildren, Eric, Aaron, Joshua, Stephanie, Ryan, Marcus, Rebecca and Ben.