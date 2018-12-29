Marie H. Hass 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Holstein, Iowa 100, died Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Holstein. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Marie H. Hass Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Castle Pub & Grill 20 beers on tap! Carom House Here are just a few of our specialties: American Home Health Care Proud to be locally owned and operated More Latest Local Offers Thorpe & Co. Jewellers Have Christmas MONEY to spend? Carom House Here are just a few of our specialties: Hamilton Touchless Detail Center