Holstein, Iowa
Marie H. Hass, 100, of Holstein, passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holstein, with the Rev. Bob Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Holstein Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Marie Henrietta Hass, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, prize-winning cook, and survivor of depression. Some of the family helped her celebrate her birthday in November 2018 and when asked, Marie replied, "I am 100 years old."
Marie was born on Nov. 23, 1918, in Kingsley, Iowa, the eldest child of Otto Carl Nicholaus Drews and Edna (Kistenmacher) Drews. They moved to a farm northwest of Holstein. Marie was confirmed at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holstein. At age 4, she started country school at Mimor 9. She graduated salutatorian of Holstein High School, class of 1935, when she was 16 years old. "Midge," her nickname in high school, then attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, graduating in 1937. Then, she taught at a Griggs Country School near Holstein.
Marie and husband, Arnold Hass, met at a dance in Ida Grove, Iowa. On Jan 1, 1941, they were united in marriage at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holstein. Marie and Arnold farmed for more than 50 years in Battle Township, four miles southeast of Cushing, Iowa.
Marie enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes, cooking contests, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening and sewing. Plus she was very passionate about raising chickens. She showed her love to family and friends by her extraordinary letter writing/penmanship and sending cards for special occasions. Marie was a 4-H leader and an active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church including WELCA, and circle and sewing days. In her earlier days, she volunteered at the Good Samaritan Home reading stories to the residents. She especially liked music, her piano and singing hymns.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her daughters, Marva Abel Knoedel (Richard) of Iowa City, Iowa, and Donna Anfinson of St. Paul, Minn.; grandchildren, Sandra Abel (Andy Cilek), Tim Abel (Micki Gylten), Tania Hass, Jacob Hass (Genn) and Dustin Hass (Karen); great-grandchildren, Drew Hagen, Jack and Owen Abel, Hannah, Claire, and Isla Hass; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold; her son, James; her granddaughter, Tammy Anfinson; her brothers, Harry and Elmer; her sister, Mildred Gesell; sisters-in-law, Effie Scherner, Myrtle Goettsch and Marie C. Hass; and brothers-in-law, Raymond Goettsch, Clarence Scherner, Alfred Hass Jr. and Al Gesell.
Memorials may be people's choice, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church or National Alliance on Mental Illness.