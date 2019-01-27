Whiting, Iowa
Marie J. Cochran, 90, of Whiting, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Congregational Church, U.C.C. in Whiting, with the Rev. Nea Stepp officiating. Burial will be in Whiting City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marie, the daughter of Joe and Sigri (Hansen) Betts, was born on Aug. 14, 1928, in Guthrie County, Iowa. She graduated from Viola Center High School with the class of 1945.
On June 1, 1952, Marie was united in marriage to Ira Cochran Jr. at Onawa (Iowa) Christian Church. This union was blessed with three children. The family made their home in Whiting. Ira passed away on April 5, 1970.
In 1970, Marie graduated from Morningside College with her teaching degree. She taught junior high and sixth grade at Whiting Community School as well as tutored and mentored many students. She retired from teaching in 1993.
Marie was an active member of First Congregational Church, U.C.C. and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed card playing and looking at her cardinal birds as her passion.
Marie is survived by three children, David (Becky) Cochran of West Des Moines, Bonnie Cochran Titus of Sioux City, and Jayne (Tom) Cochran Rake of Council Bluffs, Iowa; four grandchildren, Corey (Amanda) Titus, Jonathan (Emily) Cochran, Darcy Titus and Kayla Rake; one great-grandson, Benjamin Cochran; and one great-granddaughter to be born this spring.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Allen Titus; and grandson, Benjamin Cochran.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marie J. Cochran Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date.