Formerly Westfield, Iowa
100, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Service: May 17 at 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ellendale, Iowa. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: May 16 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City.
