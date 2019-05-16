{{featured_button_text}}

Formerly Westfield, Iowa

100, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Service: May 17 at 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ellendale, Iowa. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: May 16 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City.

the life of: Marie Kathryn Banks
