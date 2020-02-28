Marie Schuck
View Comments

Marie Schuck

{{featured_button_text}}

Sibley, Iowa

95, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Service: Feb. 29, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Sibley. Burial: Holman Township Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 28, 5-7 p.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sibley.

To send flowers to the family of Marie Schuck, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 28
Family Present
Friday, February 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Andringa Funeral Home - Sibley, Iowa
422 9th Street
Sibley, IA 51249
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Family Present begins.
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Andringa Funeral Home - Sibley, Iowa
422 9th Street
Sibley, IA 51249
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:30AM
First Presbyterian Church-Sibley
601 6th Avenue
Sibley, IA 51249
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News