You have free articles remaining.
Sibley, Iowa
95, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Service: Feb. 29, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Sibley. Burial: Holman Township Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 28, 5-7 p.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sibley.
To send flowers to the family of Marie Schuck, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 28
Family Present
Friday, February 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Andringa Funeral Home - Sibley, Iowa
422 9th Street
Sibley, IA 51249
422 9th Street
Sibley, IA 51249
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Family Present begins.
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Andringa Funeral Home - Sibley, Iowa
422 9th Street
Sibley, IA 51249
422 9th Street
Sibley, IA 51249
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
First Presbyterian Church-Sibley
601 6th Avenue
Sibley, IA 51249
601 6th Avenue
Sibley, IA 51249
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Service begins.