Marijo Butler

West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Marijo Butler, 88, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, surrounded by family.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, with a rosary at 3 p.m. at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines with burial at Iowa Veteran's Cemetery.

Marijo was born June 16, 1935, in Sioux City to Vincent and Frances "Polly" Calhoun.

Marijo is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gerald "Jerry"; daughters, Mary Butler and Geri Troxel of West Des Moines; son, David (Mindy); and three grandchildren, Teagan, Quintin, and Blake.

Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic School.