Marilyn A. Daniels, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at a local nursing home.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marilyn was born on Dec. 16, 1936, in Sioux City, to Timothy and Helen (Quam) Murray. She graduated from Central High School and was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. On Sept. 2, 1961 Marilyn married Don Daniels in Sioux City; he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2020.

Marilyn and Don wintered in Texas for 20 years. Marilyn loved reading, spending time with her grandchildren and her role as a homemaker. She was a member of Nativity Catholic Church for many years.

Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Casto (Jeff) of McKinney, Texas, and Susan Lucken (Scott) of Sioux City; sister, Patricia “Trish” Rush of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Greg Sexton of Sioux City; and five grandchildren, Jennifer Sommers (Andrew), Tim Lucken, Michelle Casto, Joshua Lucken and Jeffery Casto Jr.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Mary Sexton.

