Kingsley, Iowa

Marilyn Adell Monlux, 67, of Kingsley, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Marilyn was born Oct. 15, 1952, in Sioux City, to Deloss and Margaret Monlux. She graduated from Central High School in 1971. Following high school, she married and had two sons before seeking a career in law enforcement. She was hired by the Sioux City Police Department in 1983, trained at the State Police Academy in Des Moines, and became the first active duty female police officer in Sioux City.

During her career, Marilyn served both on patrol and as a detective (serving children and other victims of sexual assault), and was flown out to support the first responders of the federal building bombing in Oklahoma City. She was a tenacious advocate for victims, a dedicated police officer, and well respected for her courage, common sense, fairness and compassion. She received numerous letters of accommodation throughout her law enforcement career.