Marilyn was born on March 7, 1930, to Lloyd and Gladys Riffer in Axtell, Kan. After graduating from Centralia High School in 1947, Marilyn completed a BA in Art at the University of Kansas in 1951 and an MA in Education at Morningside College in Sioux City. She started her professional career with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway and finished it teaching at Lincoln Elementary School in Sioux City. In 1954, Marilyn married Richard (Dick) W. McKenzie, a U.S. Air Force pilot and later corporate aviation pilot. They enjoyed dancing, traveling, church activities and time with friends. Marilyn was an avid doll collector, knitter and quilter.

She wanted to share these thoughts and memories: "I loved with all my heart. I learned of God's love as a child and turned to this often. My family instilled a great love in me which I returned to all those around me, including my students over 17 years of teaching. Dick and I spent 47 years together and our four children were the most important loves of our life. Along came sons- and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, all of whom were deeply treasured. After the death of my husband, I was so very fortunate to reconnect with Phil Morris and I relocated to Topeka. I stepped back into the lives of the Morris family who welcomed me with open arms. I loved music and art and shared both with my family. I collected antique dolls and refinished antique furniture. I loved animals and my family always had a pet cat or dog or both. I also loved the mountains, with a special fondness for the Alps and the Colorado Rockies. I loved the water, whether rivers, lakes or oceans. I loved life with all my heart. I loved to travel and felt Life was a Trip, the best trip I ever made."