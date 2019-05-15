Marilyn Bagley

Sioux City
Marilyn Blattner Bagley, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Holy Cross-St. Michael Catholic Church. The Rev. David Hemann will officiate. Private family burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9:30 until service time today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marilyn was born on Dec. 4, 1925, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Herbert F. and Myrtle (Doyle) Blattner. Marilyn graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in Normandy, Mo., and then attended Font Bonne College in Clayton, Mo.
On May 5, 1945, Marilyn married Hughes A. Bagley Sr. in Normandy. He passed away on April 17, 2009, in Sioux City. Marilyn came to Sioux City in 1972. Prior to that, she lived in Lloyd Harbor, N.Y., Seattle, Wash., Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, Ill., Charleston, W.V., and St. Louis. Marilyn and Hughes owned and operated Mike's Saloon for 34 years with Marilyn retiring about a year ago.
She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the National Restaurant Association. Her passions were Arabian horses and Mike's Saloon.
Survivors include her children, Andy Bagley (Martha McMinn) of Sioux City, Herbert F. Bagley of St. Jacobs, Ill., Rebecca Hatch (Charles E.) of Kennewick, Wash., Melissa Bagley-Mitrovic (Nenad) of Chicago, Ellen Conigliaro of Long Island, N.Y., Heidi Trembly of Kennewick, and Brett Bagley of Kansas City, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hughes; a granddaughter, Sara Bagley; and a grandson, Jared Hatch.