Marilyn Brouwer

Upon Jay's honorable discharge in 1954, they moved to Rock Rapids, Iowa, to farm. Jill helped on the farm and also worked as a bookkeeper until they moved to an acreage near Sioux City, in 1960. There, she did bookkeeping for Kalin's Furs and Fashions and General Business Equipment.

She later obtained her real estate license and started her own company, Brouwer Realty in 1970. Jill and Jay moved often in the Sioux City area, building many homes, until they “retired” to Lake Suzy, in 1994. Jill opened her “Florida Branch” of Brouwer Realty, and continued selling real estate.

Jill was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the American Legion. She was passionate about her faith, her family, and her country. She loved dancing with Jay, showing houses, golfing, wearing hats and high heels, and most of all, time with her family.

Grateful to have shared her life are her daughter, Jan Heimgartner and her husband, Dennis of Hinton, Iowa; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jasmine) Heimgartner of Lincoln, Neb., and Melissa (Chad Guzinski) Heimgartner of Ashland, Neb.; two great-grandsons, Jayden and Jonah Heimgartner of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Dorothy Gransow Sidles of Milford, Iowa; brother-in-law, Pete Hoff of Hills, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jay on Feb. 3, 2014; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Faith Galbrecht; sister-in-law, Pearl Hoff; brother-in-law, Lawrence Gransow; and brothers and sisters in-law, John and Henrietta Top, John and Jennie deKoning, and John and Nettie Brouwer.