Pender, Neb.
Marilyn D. Leonard, 86, of Pender, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Pender Community Hospital.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Pastor Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery of Pender. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Pender is in charge of the arrangements.
Marilyn was born on Jan. 23, 1933, in Emerson, Neb, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Cook) Kai. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Emerson and later attended Pender Public Schools. On April 2, 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert Leonard at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill, Neb. Together they farmed southwest of Emerson for 52 years until retiring to Pender. Robert passed away on March 15, 2014.
Marilyn was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, serving with the WELCA, an officer with the Ladies Aid, the Altar Guild, taught Bible class and Sunday school. She also served as a District member to the WELCA. She was a great cook, served on the election board, sunshine social club, was a Cub scout and Brownie leader, enjoyed gardening, helping organize the annual Kai reunion and family history. Most of all she enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Logene (Chuck) Bach of Thurston, Neb., and Kris (Brad) Stewart of Wayne, Neb.; sons, Roger (Deb) Leonard of Pender, and Mike (Becky) Leonard of Wayne; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Prokop of Thurston, and Ardyce Surber of Pender; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her little dog, Molly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Florence Kai; husband, Robert; great-granddaughter, Maria Annette Leonard; sisters, Patricia Fendrick and Joyce Giese; and brother, Mylen Kai.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.