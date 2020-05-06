Marilyn G. Morris

Marilyn met Richard L. Morris in 1959 when she dropped her books at school and he picked them up. She said she knew he was the one at that moment and the rest is history. They were married on Dec. 21, 1963 in Elk Point, S.D. Together they raised three children, Kimberly Renee Helms, Terri Lynn Leslie, and Mandy Rae Weiesnbach.

Marilyn was an avid reader and enjoyed doing multiple crossword puzzles every day. She loved music and dancing. She loved being in the kitchen and was an amazing cook. “Iowa Tacos” were her specialty and loved by all. She was such a blessing to all who knew her. She welcomed everyone into her home at all times and made everyone feel like family. She saw the good in everyone and taught us all how to be grateful and find joy everyday…even in times that were difficult. “'This too shall pass” were words she comforted many of us with throughout the years. She loved her family and friends so deeply. To say she was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend is an understatement. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and being with Dick, the love of her life for more than 60 years.