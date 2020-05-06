Marilyn G. Morris
Camdenton, Mo., formerly Sioux City
Marilyn Gloria Morris, 76, of Camdenton, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on May 2, 2020, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton.
She was born to parents Hayne Amos Thompson and Vera Virginia Gower Thompson, on Aug. 11, 1943, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School in 1961. She went on to study nursing at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1964.
Marilyn met Richard L. Morris in 1959 when she dropped her books at school and he picked them up. She said she knew he was the one at that moment and the rest is history. They were married on Dec. 21, 1963 in Elk Point, S.D. Together they raised three children, Kimberly Renee Helms, Terri Lynn Leslie, and Mandy Rae Weiesnbach.
Marilyn was an avid reader and enjoyed doing multiple crossword puzzles every day. She loved music and dancing. She loved being in the kitchen and was an amazing cook. “Iowa Tacos” were her specialty and loved by all. She was such a blessing to all who knew her. She welcomed everyone into her home at all times and made everyone feel like family. She saw the good in everyone and taught us all how to be grateful and find joy everyday…even in times that were difficult. “'This too shall pass” were words she comforted many of us with throughout the years. She loved her family and friends so deeply. To say she was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend is an understatement. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and being with Dick, the love of her life for more than 60 years.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Dick Morris; daughters, Kim Helms of Linn Creek, Mo., Terri Leslie and husband, Dan of Gilbert, Ariz., and Mandy Weiesnbach and husband, Tommy of Camdenton; seven grandchildren, Zachary Helms, Brett Helms, Jillian Leslie Mohr, Tate Weiesnbach, Jacob Leslie, Lexi Weiesnbach and Dylan Helms; four great-grandchildren; her brother, Hayne Thompson of Scottsdale, Ariz.; her sister, Carol Berzina and husband, Jim of Granbury, Texas; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hayne Thompson; and her mother, Virginia Thompson.
Nothing can ever take away the love a heart holds dear.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
