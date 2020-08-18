Marilyn J. Chicoine
Elk Point, S.D.
Marilyn Jane Chicoine, 85, of Elk Point, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Elk Point.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point. The Rev. Joseph Vogel will preside. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visitation and vigil service will be 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The church services will be livestreamed through Kober Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
The daughter of Erwin and Martha Imig, she was born on Jan. 6, 1935, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and moved to Seward, Neb., as a young girl.
She was a principal and teacher in the public school system in Elkhorn, Neb., for many years. She was an alumna of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
She married Stanis R. Chicoine of Elk Point, a widowed father of nine, joining his family on Nov. 23, 1973. He died in 2008.
She taught catechism for many years at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point, of which she was a member.
She was a meticulous homemaker who enjoyed current events, The New York Times crossword puzzle, reading, sewing, gardening, birdwatching, and playing cards and board games. She was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
She resided in the family home for 45 years before moving to WEL-Life Assisted Living in Elk Point in 2018.
She is survived by nine children, Susan Kiernan of Castle Pines, Colo., Nancy Knott (Dr. Barry Mozlin) of Carlsbad, Calif., Patrick (Ann) Chicoine of Watertown, S.D., William Chicoine of Elk Point, Mary (Michael) Johns of St. Charles, Mo., Anthony Chicoine of Los Angeles, Calif., Robin (Stephen) Trainor of Shell Knob, Mo., Richard Chicoine of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Christie Chicoine of New York, N.Y.; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Donna Jane Dose of San Diego, Calif., and Patricia Dessel of Simi Valley, Calif.; and a brother-in-law, Richard N. Chicoine of Glendale, Calif.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dr. R. Martin Kiernan; a brother-in-law, Marlyn Dessel; and a sister-in-law, Loretta Chicoine.
Memorials may be directed to the religious education program of St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 340, Elk Point, SD 57025.
