× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn J. Chicoine

Elk Point, S.D.

Marilyn Jane Chicoine, 85, of Elk Point, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Elk Point.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point. The Rev. Joseph Vogel will preside. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visitation and vigil service will be 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The church services will be livestreamed through Kober Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.

The daughter of Erwin and Martha Imig, she was born on Jan. 6, 1935, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and moved to Seward, Neb., as a young girl.

She was a principal and teacher in the public school system in Elkhorn, Neb., for many years. She was an alumna of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She married Stanis R. Chicoine of Elk Point, a widowed father of nine, joining his family on Nov. 23, 1973. He died in 2008.

She taught catechism for many years at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point, of which she was a member.