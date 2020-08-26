× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn J. Hackett

Sioux City

Marilyn Jean Hackett, 93, of Sioux City, passed away at her residence Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, following a brief illness.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, with a parish vigil service at 7 p.m., at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North, in Sioux City.

Marilyn Hackett was born on Nov. 21, 1926, in Sioux City, the daughter of Lysle F. Curtis and Marguerite (Carney) Curtis. She graduated from East High School in 1945. She then attended Briar Cliff College, graduating in 1949 with a bachelor of arts in English and education.

She began her teaching career in Red Oak, Iowa, later relocating to Sioux City, where she taught for many years at St. Joseph Grade School and Emerson Public School. The majority of Marilyn's career was as a kindergarten teacher and throughout her entire life. She would meet former students on the street who shared fond memories of her as their favorite teacher.