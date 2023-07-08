Marilyn J. Lane

South Sioux City

Marilyn J. Lane, 89, of South Sioux City passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home with Reverend Beth Hamilton officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marilyn was born April 5, 1934 in Vermillion, S.D., the daughter of Orville and Isabel (Severson) South. She graduated from Central High School. While at Thackers Roller Rink in South Sioux City, Marilyn met Richard Lane, and after "he just asking her to skate," the couple starting dating. She married Rich on Feb. 1, 1953, in Sioux City. Rich and Marilyn owned and operated Top's TV in South Sioux City. The couple also were members of the Floor Shiner Skate Club.

Marilyn was a proud mother and wife who was always very involved in her children's activities. She was a Boy Scout Leader, member of the PTA and the South Sioux City Band Parent President. Being a cancer survivor, she was also a member of the Cancervivor Group, offering information and support to others. Marilyn was an avid sports fan and watched all sports, but especially the Nebraska Huskers. Marilyn loved her family and would always keep in touch with family and friends through Facebook, often offering positive messages.

She is survived by her children David Lane (Robert Davey) of Ponca, Neb., Ronald Lane of South Sioux City, Dennis (Erin) Lane of Ft. Calhoun, Neb., Cathy (Marc) Fugleberg of Papillion, Neb., and Susie (Terry) Mogensen of Ponca; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Opal) South of Sioux Falls, S.D.; sister, Cleo (Ralph) Stephan of South Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; brother, Wayne (Patsy) South; and sister, Elaine Dimick.

Marilyn would want everyone to be comfortable, and so the family requests casual attire for the visitation and funeral service.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Charter Living for their compassionate care and welcoming hearts and the doctors and nurses at Unity Point for their kind and compassionate care.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland or the South Sioux City Senior Center, in hopes of getting Meals on Wheels restored.