Marilyn J. Millage
Sioux City
Marilyn J. Millage, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Rupp, celebrant. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests attendees to wear a mask to the visitation and service. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marilyn was born on Nov. 21, 1937, in Sioux City, the daughter of Edward and Marian (Ebmeier) Mercure. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1955.
Marilyn married Ronald Millage in Sioux City on June 18, 1960. To this union, five children were born. Ronald preceded Marilyn in death by just 11 days.
Marilyn earned her nursing degree from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1959. She went on to work as a nurse for 44 years at MercyOne hospital, formerly known as both St. Joseph Hospital and Marian Health Center.
Marilyn was very involved with her grandchildren. She attended many of their activities when they were younger. She enjoyed visiting Trinity Heights in Sioux City, where her nursing school photo is proudly displayed. Marilyn loved to travel. She would collect spoons from the various locations she would visit. Her favorite trip was to Europe, where she traveled with her husband. The couple would also travel around the country, having visited most of the states. Marilyn also collected dolls and Disney memorabilia. She was especially fond of Mickey Mouse. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, when she would decorate the house, inside and out, with various decorations, including Disney, Iowa State Cyclones, and Iowa Hawkeyes.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Colleen (Wade) Dawson of Portage, Mich., Maureen (Dan) Cownie of Waukee, Iowa, Ron Jr. (Celeste) Millage of Sioux City, James (Carol) Millage of Russell, Iowa, and Michael Millage of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Danielle) Pojar, Drew (Lauren) Pojar, Madison (Milton) Buford, Melissa (Jared) DeBoer, Nick (Kylie) Cownie, Erin Millage, Maisy Millage, and Stone Brooks; great-grandchildren, Avery, Kyla, Kendra, Alexis, Caleb, Isleigh, Parker, Wyatt, Eliana, Sophia, and Jack; siblings, Pat Simon of Sioux City, Bette Beacom of Sioux City, Barb Dilley of Springdale, Ark., Jerry Mercure of Carson City, Nev., Linda King of Sioux City, and Deanna (Von Langel) Mercure of Sioux City; sisters and brothers-in-law; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Sandra Pies; and brother, Robert Mercure.
