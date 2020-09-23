× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn J. Millage

Sioux City

Marilyn J. Millage, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Rupp, celebrant. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests attendees to wear a mask to the visitation and service. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marilyn was born on Nov. 21, 1937, in Sioux City, the daughter of Edward and Marian (Ebmeier) Mercure. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1955.

Marilyn married Ronald Millage in Sioux City on June 18, 1960. To this union, five children were born. Ronald preceded Marilyn in death by just 11 days.

Marilyn earned her nursing degree from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1959. She went on to work as a nurse for 44 years at MercyOne hospital, formerly known as both St. Joseph Hospital and Marian Health Center.