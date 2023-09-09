Marilyn J. Tallman

Sioux City

Marilyn J. Tallman, 80, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 at a care facility in Nevada, Iowa. Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Nelson Berger Northside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marilyn Joyce (Dean) Tallman, daughter of Emory and LaVon "Bonnie" (Keyser) Dean, was born December 23, 1942, near Walthill, Nebraska. After living on a farm near Allen, Nebraska, the family moved to South Sioux City in 1952, where she graduated from high school in 1960.

Immediately following graduation, she went to work as a secretary for John Hancock Farm Mortgage in the Badgerow Building in Sioux City. She worked for the City of Sioux City, SIMPCO (Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council), Drake University College of Fine Arts in Des Moines, Iowa State University Department of Art and Design in Ames, and Touring Coordinator for Des Moines Ballet. In Sioux City, she was secretary at Iowa Beef Processors and Marian Health Center.

She is survived by her daughters: Kathy Engel Stabler of Peyton, Colo., Mandy Engel Cartie (Kevin) of Sioux City, Andria Nelson of Adel, Iowa, and Jaimee Scala (Jason) of Ames, Iowa; fourteen grandchildren: Cassie, Tiffany, and Lucas Nelson, Trevor, Kalsem, and Joe Scala, Noah and Campbell Engel Cartie, Melissa, Scarlett, Gabriel, Alexandria, Matthew, Rachel, and Owen Michael Tallman, and Leah Meredith Kurt; one great-granddaughter: Maisie Kurt; sister, Joanne Wasmund Hammack; brother, Arlen Dean of South Sioux City; her dogs: Jax, KC, and Lady; and her cats.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Tallman in 2019; son, Michael; parents; sister, Erma Fitch; and brothers, Conrad and Klemett Dean.