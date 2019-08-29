Oveido, Fla., formerly Jackson, Neb.
Marilyn Joann Weiler, 68, of Oveido, formerly of Jackson, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on July 8, 2019, after a brief illness.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, with Chaplain Kathy Yoder officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Marilyn was born on June 21, 1951, in Sioux City, the daughter of Edwin and Margie (Haley) Hohenstein. She graduated from Ponca (Neb.) High School in 1969 and graduated from Wayne State College with her bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting in 1995.
Marilyn lived in Jackson until 1996, and then she lived in several cities due to her career. She lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, from 1996 to 2001, Houston, Texas, from 2001 to 2002, Council Bluffs from 2003 to 2006, Houston from 2007 to 2009, San Antonio, Texas, from 2010 to 2012, Denver, Colo., from 2012 to 2013, and Orlando, Fla., until her passing. Marilyn worked as a consultant for Mutual of Omaha and various reimbursement positions at Bland & Associates in Texas, Christos Health in Texas, PricewaterhouseCoopers in Texas, and Centura Health in Denver. Marilyn was a reimbursement manager at HCA in Florida at the time of her passing.
Marilyn had been a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hubbard, Neb., and St. Paul Lutheran in New Braunfels, Texas. She served on the Jackson School Board as treasurer for many years and volunteered for several organizations. Marilyn enjoyed bicycling and walking, camping, and had recently developed a fondness for NASCAR. She enjoyed traveling to new places and enjoyed the beach.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Holly (Pinney) Devaney of Marion, Iowa, William Pinney, and Addison Pinney of Oveido; four grandchildren, Colin and Haley Gorgen, and Tara Devaney of Marion, and Matthew Pinney of San Antonio; sister, Julia (Hohenstein) and Mark Grisham of Las Vegas, Nev.; and a brother, Edwin Hohenstein and Karlene of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 1995; and her father in 2005.
