Sioux City
Marilyn Jean Bandza, 76, of Sioux City, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at a local care facility.
Service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Larkin Chapel-Christy-Smith Funeral Home.
Marilyn was born on April 5, 1942, in Mitchell, S.D., the daughter of George and Carol (Mills) Draisey. She lived her early years in the Mitchell area before coming to Sioux City. She was married to Warren Hodgins and to this union five children were born. Mr. Hodgins passed away in 1973 in Sioux City. She then married Ronald Bandza on May 25, 1991, in Sioux City.
Marilyn spent most of her time raising her five children and helping out with her 18 grandchildren. She also ran an in-home daycare and was a beautician at Hair By Stewarts. She loved to collect dolls and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She and Ronald enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida, and spending their summers at their home in Okoboji. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and a former member of the Sioux City Police Women’s Auxiliary.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Ronald of Sioux City; her son, Brian Hodgins (Mona) of Sioux City; her daughter, Sheila Molden (Mike) of Sioux City; her son, Brad Hodgins (Tamara) of Chanhassen, Minn, and her daughter, Debbie Elgert (Mark Jr.) of Sioux City. She also is survived by her 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Draisey of Sioux City; and sisters, Darlene Cardwell of Sioux City, and Caron Dalton of Lake Park, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pam Culbertson; her first husband, Warren Hodgins; and a brother, Kenneth Draisey.