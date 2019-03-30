Try 3 months for $3

Sioux City

77, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. Service: April 1 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: March 31 from 5-8 p.m., Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Celebrate
the life of: Marilyn Jean Bandza
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments