Sibley, Iowa
74, died Monday, June 3, 2019. Service: June 7 at 10:30 a.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ocheyedan, Iowa. Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: June 6 from 4 to 5 p.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sibley.
