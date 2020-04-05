× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn 'Jill' Brouwer

Formerly Sioux City

Marilyn 'Jill' Brouwer, 88, of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Hinton, Iowa, Sioux City, and Lake Suzy, Fla., passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars. She had been living at Good Samaritan Society-Le Mars, being cared for by a loving, dedicated staff.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marilyn Esther Galbrecht was born on Oct. 26, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Fred and Mildred (Krueger) Galbrecht. She was baptized at the German Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.

She attended schools in Milwaukee, graduating from South Division High School in 1949, where she obtained the nickname Jill.

She joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950, where she met "the love of her life," Jasper 'Jay' Brouwer. They were married on Oct. 26, 1951, in Bryan, Texas. After an honorable discharge in 1951, she lived with her parents while Jay was stationed overseas during the Korean War. During this time, their only child, a daughter, was born.