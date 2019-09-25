Sioux City
Marilyn Joyce Jensen, 88, lifelong resident of Sioux City, died on Sept. 21, 2019, after a very short struggle with liver cancer.
Services are planned for Sunday, Sept. 29, beginning at 5 p.m., with family greeting friends and an hour of open sharing beginning at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. A small reception will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Faith Lutheran Church on Hamilton Boulevard. Her ashes will be combined with her husband’s and jointly interred at Graceland Park Cemetery.
Marilyn was born on Dec. 20, 1930, married Stash Jensen on Oct. 18, 1947, and was mother of two children, Ricki of Pensacola, Fla., and Scott of Marana, Ariz.
She was a homemaker, full-time seamstress, avid golfer with a hole-in-one, and beloved friend. Marilyn constantly saw and brought out the best in people and in so doing was almost universally loved.
In addition to her children, she is survived by three grandchildren, Doug of Minneapolis, Minn., Brad of Norfolk, Va., and Kali of Portland, Ore.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two infant children; a grandson, B.J. Simmons; a granddaughter, Paige Simmons; and six siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland or the Siouxland Humane Society.
