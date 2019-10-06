Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Marilyn Louise Bruscher, 84, of Sioux Falls, formerly Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Dougherty Hospice House from complications after hip surgery.
Services for Marilyn will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a Catholic wake service, at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Condolences may be sent to www.heritagesfsd.com.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1934, in Sioux City, Iowa. Ethel and Randall O’Sullivan were her loving parents. Marilyn attended Central High in Sioux City, and graduated in 1952. On Nov. 7, 1953, she married her one and only love, Emil Arthur Bruscher, in Sioux City.
Marilyn was a devoted wife and mother taking in ironing while managing the house until she later became a full-time day care provider for 33 years. She was like a grandmother to many as she helped guide and shape the lives of those in her care. She was still in contact with many of those that she cared for and some had become extended family members.
She loved to shop and was a frequent flyer at Chico’s. Her dedication to sending birthday cards and just a funny card also made her a rewards member at Hallmark. Those special cards to family and friends continued throughout the years even through difficult times with medical challenges. Her wit would make even the most somber person laugh. She enjoyed being with family and friends. She marveled at watching her family grow and become successful.
She is survived by children, Randall (Teri) Bruscher of Tea, S.D., Cheryl (Rick) Pearson of Farnhamville, Iowa, Theresa (Cliff) Van Beek of Canistota, S.D.; Denise Bruscher (fiance, Don Jones) of Chicago, Kevin (Sheila) Bruscher of Mitchell, SD; in addition to 13 grandchildren and 14 great–grandchildren with another soon to arrive; sister, Diane Trizilla from Sioux City; and extended family and dear friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three infant children; an infant grandson; mother and father-in-law; and four brothers-in-law.
A memorial will be set up in Marilyn’s name.
