Centerview, Mo., formerly Omaha, Neb.
Marilyn M. Bartelt, 80, of Centerview, formerly Omaha, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroshcapels.com.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Richard; and stepchildren, Jackie, Bill Jr., Steve and Christine; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene; and son, Clarence.