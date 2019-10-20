{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn Bartelt

Marilyn Bartelt

Centerview, Mo., formerly Omaha, Neb.

Marilyn M. Bartelt, 80, of Centerview,  formerly Omaha, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroshcapels.com.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Richard; and stepchildren, Jackie, Bill Jr., Steve and Christine; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene; and son, Clarence.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments