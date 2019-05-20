{{featured_button_text}}

Hubbard, Neb.

84, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Service: May 23 at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hubbard. Burial: Dixon, Neb. Visitation: May 22 from 1 to 8 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City.

Celebrate
the life of: Marilyn M. McGowen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments