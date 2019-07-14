{{featured_button_text}}

Cherokee, Iowa

67, died Friday, July 12, 2019.  Service:  July 16 at 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.  Burial:  Mt. Calvary Cemetery.  Visitation:  May 15 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Marilyn M. Steward
