Sioux City
Marilyn M. Thompson, 96, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marilyn, the daughter of Joseph and Mae (Munson) Saur, was born on March 16, 1923, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School in 1941. Marilyn married William R. Thompson on Oct. 4, 1958 in Sioux City. William died in 2010.
She enjoyed traveling with her girlfriends to casinos all over the area. She also enjoyed driving her husband to his military reunions. She was a wonderful baker in her younger years.
Marilyn is survived by two sons; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one sister, Arline.