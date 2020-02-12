Marilyn Margaret Klein

You have free articles remaining.
Hospers, Iowa
83, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Service: Feb. 17, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Hospers. Burial: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hospers. Visitation: Feb. 16, 4 to 7 p.m., and Feb. 17, 9:30 a.m. to service time, all at the church. Fisch Funeral Home & Monument, Remsen, Iowa.
To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Klein, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
500 Elm Street
Hospers, IA 51238
500 Elm Street
Hospers, IA 51238
Guaranteed delivery before Marilyn's Visitation begins.