Cherokee, Iowa
92, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Service: Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cherokee. Burial: Mt Calvary Cemetery, Visitation: Aug. 4 from 5-7 p.m., Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home, Cherokee.
