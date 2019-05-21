Marilyn McGowen

Hubbard, Neb.
Marilyn Harty McGowen, 84, of Hubbard, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hubbard. Burial will be in Dixon, Neb. Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a vigil at 7 p.m., all held at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marilyn, the daughter of Dan and Madeline (Sheahan) Hartym, was born on Sept. 29, 1934, in Sioux City. She graduated from Hubbard High School and then attended one year at St. Mary's College in Omaha.
Marilyn married William "Bill" McGowen on July 3, 1954, 64 years ago, in Hubbard. She worked for several doctors around the Sioux City area as a medical transcribing and insurance secretary, some of which were Dr. Lohr, Dr. Pugh, Drs. Weidemeyer and Youngblade, and Dr. Roat. She also worked for Heartland Counseling Center in South Sioux City, the Dakota County Court House, and Beerman Brothers DeHy Plant.
Marilyn enjoyed music and was a talented singer and pianist. She taught music, sang and played at St. Mary's Church in Hubbard and St. Patrick's Church in Jackson, Neb. She performed at numerous weddings, funerals and civic events. She also loved crocheting, knitting, and arts and crafts, which her family and friends enjoyed via her talent with many gifts and her friendship.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, William "Bill" McGowen of Hubbard; daughter, Kristy McGowen of Olathe, Kan.; sister, Donna Simpson of Papillion, Neb.; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Marguerite McGowen of Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kathy; and son, Danny.