Marilyn Murphy, 73, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
A Celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be made to Meyers Brothers Funeral Home, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51104, or on the website at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
On April 17, 1945, Marilyn began her life as a loving daughter to John Patrick and Anne Lee (Livermore) Murphy. Along with her parents, she was welcomed by her sisters, Barb Matz and Judy Welte. Later, Marilyn would be part of receiving their sister, Sherry Mackey. The girls shared a zest for life that could be felt through laughter and smiles for decades.
A lifelong resident of Sioux City, Marilyn was a devoted mother to her four children. The children were the light of her life. All would learn that her light shined even brighter when her seven grandchildren made their entrances to the world. Each had a unique and special relationship with her. Marilyn was an amazing mother and exceptional grandmother.
Ms. Murphy had the ability to make others she met feel and know they were part of her family. Along with her courteous grace, Marilyn was also known for her quick wit, pranks and jokes as she worked tirelessly so all would feel safe and warm while employed at St. Luke's Emergency and Surgery departments for several years.
Marilyn’s memory will be cherished by her children, Darcy (Troy) Bertram, Cami Clausen, Sean (Shellie) Aspleaf, and Durinda (Bob Gunderson) Aspleaf: her grandchildren, Max Clausen, Trey Bertram, Meredith (Stephen) Cowperthwait, Spencer Aspleaf, Kennedy Bertram, Carter Feathers, and Brady Bertram; later welcoming Austin and Dyllan Gunderson; great-grandchild, Anne Marie Cowperthwait; sisters, Judy Welte and Sherry Mackey; nieces and nephews; extended family; her beloved grand-dogs; neighbor and confidant, Ilene Foister.
Ms. Murphy’s wishes will be honored to spend eternal life with her children. With a strong faith in God, please remember her through music in the songs, "Raise me Up" and "I Can Only Imagine." Fondly think of her each St. Patrick’s Day.