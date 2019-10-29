Sergeant Bluff
Marilyn N. Miller, 83, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Walthill, Neb. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marilyn was born on Jan. 19, 1936, in South Sioux City, to George and Francis Dolores (Andrew) Miller. She graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Salix, Iowa, and went on to graduate from the University of South Dakota with a degree in nursing. Marilyn enjoyed a successful career as an industrial nurse at Tyson for over 25 years. In 1954, she married Eugene Robinson. Together they had four children: George, Mike, Shelley and Lynn. She adopted a fifth child, Amy Robinson. Marilyn loved to cook, crochet, and travel. Her home was also filled with love and laughter.
Those left to honor her memory include her life partner of 60 years, Darlene Dreismeier of Sergeant Bluff; children, George Robinson of Walthill, Neb., Mike Robinson of Sioux Falls, S.D., Shelley Hufford of Huron, S.D., and Lynn Phillips of Dakota City, Neb.; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathleen; adopted daughter, Amy; and a great-grandson, Xander.