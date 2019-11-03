Sioux City
Marilyn Obye Finstad, 65, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019.
A memorial service will be held in the spring in Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery, Sioux City.
Marilyn was born to Ferne (Dunn) and Charles H. Obye Jr., on Nov. 24, 1953, in Sioux City. Marilyn graduated from East High School in Sioux City. She attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, and graduated in 1976. Marilyn married David Finstad, and they had a daughter, Danae Finstad, and a son, Daniel Finstad. Marilyn and David were divorced shortly thereafter, and Marilyn spent her time working and raising her children. Marilyn lived in Racine, Wis., and Omaha, before eventually moving back to Sioux City.
Marilyn was interested in bible study and at the time of her death, she had seven bibles in her home. The bibles had passages marked with Marilyn’s notes. Marilyn was a lifelong lover of cats and birds, and occasionally she had both in her home as pets. She liked to play board games such as Monopoly and Yahtzee with her friends. She enjoyed picnics with friends. Marilyn’s favorite pastimes were poetry and music. Throughout her life, she expressed her feelings through her own written poetry.
Her musical interest began as a small child when her mother taught her how to play the piano. In high school Marilyn had a great time singing and acting in the musical, "Fiddler on the Roof." She also developed a passion for the flute and the guitar, both of which she enjoyed playing during her entire life. Her flute, her guitar, and her keyboard (successor to the piano) were all part of who she was.
Marilyn’s parents lived in Arizona part of the year and at Lake Okoboji part of the year. Marilyn loved to visit them at both places. In Arizona, she and her parents visited the Museum of Musical Instruments (MIM) in Scottsdale, and that was a highlight for her. At Lake Okoboji, she loved canoeing, frequently with her father, and spending time on the beach.
Marilyn is survived by her two children, Daniel Finstad of Omaha, and Danae Finstad of LaCrosse, Wis.; a sister, Carole Hutchinson and husband, Douglas White of St. Paul, Minn.; and a brother, Douglas Obye of Phoenix, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents.