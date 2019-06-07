Sioux City
Marilyn R. Bride, 80, of Sioux City, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Embassy Rehab in Sergeant Bluff.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Marilyn Rae Swanson, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy (Muth) Swanson, was born on Aug. 13, 1938, in Akron, Iowa. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Schools as a child and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1956. She went on to attend St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing, graduating as an RN in 1959.
On Oct. 17, 1959, Marilyn was united in marriage with William "Bill" Bride at Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City. Marilyn was employed as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital. When her last child was born in 1965, she stayed home to be homemaker and mother. After the children were grown, in 1980, she went back to work with WIC in the Well Child Program. Marilyn greatly loved working with the children, and she retired when WIC closed the clinic where she worked.
Her faith, husband, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends were very important to her. Marilyn attended all of her children's and grandchildren's events throughout the years, and especially doted on the grandchildren. Marilyn was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Ridge School Women's Club. She volunteered at church and was a member of the St. Joseph Mercy Alumni. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and watching classic programs on MeTV, and especially loved I Love Lucy. Marilyn enjoyed creating an extensive doll collection over her lifetime. Marilyn always emphasized the importance of holidays and special occasions, making them memorable. Marilyn also loved dancing, where she met her husband of 58 years.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Mary "Lisa" (Bill) Graber of Erie, Colo., Joe Bride of Strasburg, Colo., and Tom (Anne) Bride of Sioux City; six grandsons, Skyler and Kameron Graber, Brayden and Noah Bride, and Jacob and Zachary Bride; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and a sister, Linda Daws.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested the memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, or St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.