Sioux City
Marilyn Ruth Dyas, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial, Park 5701 Center St., in Omaha. Arrangements are under the direction of Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com for the Dyas family.
Marilyn was born March 27, 1933.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Susie) Peterson and companion, Ron Damewood; daughter-in-law, Susan Dyas; two grandchildren, Matthew Peterson and wife, Traci, and Sheri Dyas, four great-grandchildren, William and Darcy Peterson, Kalina Dyas and Brandon Zeimet; brother, Jim Curtis; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Warren Dyas; and son, Mark Dyas.