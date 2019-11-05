Laurel, Neb.
Marilyn Rae Sherman, 84, of Laurel, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Lennox, S.D.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at United Presbyterian Church in Laurel, with Kathy Keifer officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Marilyn Rae was born on Aug. 12, 1935, to Ernest and Opal (Simon) Schultz in rural Concord, Neb. She grew up in Dixon County and graduated from Newcastle High School in 1953. Marilyn married Leslie Darrell Sherman on Jan. 31, 1954, at the Daily Hall in Dixon County. She and Leslie farmed near Vermillion, S.D., and in Laurel, retiring around 1997. They then moved into Laurel. Leslie died on Feb. 3, 2017, at the age of 85 years.
Marilyn was a member of United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. She enjoyed camping, being with family, playing cards, and was a fan of the Nebraska Huskers.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her four children and spouses, Debra Wiemers of Vermillion, S.D., Scott Sherman and special friend, Sherrie Menigoz of Sioux City, Mark (Colleen) Sherman of Laurel, and Lori (Matthew) Kacmarynski of Lennox, S.D.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Schultz of Manhattan, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie of 63 years; twin infant children, Barry Ray and Mary Kay; two brothers, Vernon Schultz and Myron Schultz; two sisters, Orva Bogdanow and Helen Schultz; and an infant sister, Dorothy.
Pallbearers will be Travis Schroeder, Todd Schroeder, Brandon Wiemers, Kolby Shaff, Dustin Humphry, and Casey Sherman.