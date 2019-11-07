Marilynn De Stigter

Sioux City

Marilynn Elizabeth De Stigter, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at a local care center.

Services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Erica McCreaigh officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with a prayer service to follow. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marilynn was born March 29, 1937, in Sioux City, the daughter of Fred and Florence (Mortensen) Card. She was raised in Sioux City and graduated with honors from East High School in 1955. Marilynn married Robert “Red” De Stigter on May 10, 1958, in Sioux City. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2019.

Marilynn worked for Oral Surgery and Associates, retiring in 1995. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, involved in the women’s circles, Cutters group, and helping with countless Bible schools. Marilynn was an avid collector of reindeer, and enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. She loved time with her family and many special memories were made with swimming at the pool, Christmas celebrations, and get-togethers on Sundays.