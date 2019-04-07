Des Moines, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Marion Elaine Jacobson, 99, of Des Moines, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on April 1, 2019, at Wesley Acres in Des Moines.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in South Dakota.
She was born on June 21, 1919, in Brookings, S.D., to Clinton Raymond Wiseman and Pearl Hazel (Gray) Wiseman. She lived in Brookings until her marriage to Max Vernon Jacobson, in Minneapolis, on Sept. 28, 1943. Mrs. Jacobson was a graduate of South Dakota State College in home economics and taught and lived for many years in the Sioux City area. Her life and interests focused on her family, her students, and the community.
She was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother. As a woman of faith, she was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. Her church membership in Sioux City was at Crescent Park United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling, quilting and crafts, and her friends, both in Sioux City where she lived at North Park and in Des Moines, where she moved to Wesley Acres in 2004.
Survivors include her three daughters, Janice, Helen, and Jean; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Max Vernon Jacobson; and her brother, Gordon Gray Wiseman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Acres in Des Moines for their many years of kind care giving.