Marjie A. Gauthier
Cherokee, Iowa

76, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Services: Nov. 30 at 2 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee. Burial: Cedar Cemetery, Larrabee, Iowa. Visitation: Nov. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

