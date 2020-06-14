Marjorie A. Hagerdon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie 'Marge' A. Hagerson

Mapleton, Iowa

Marjorie 'Marge' Hagerdon, 80, of Mapleton, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton, with the Rev. Jim Shirbroun officiating. Due to COVID-19 regulations, social distancing guidelines will be enforced at all services. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday. Committal services will follow in Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland, Iowa. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Marjorie "Marge" Ann Hagerdon, the daughter of Elmer and Virginia (Lyons) Castan, was born on Sept. 20, 1939, in Dawson, Neb. When Marge was three years old, the family relocated to rural Monona County, Iowa. She attended Grant Center School and Mapleton Community School before graduating from Onawa High School with the class of 1957. Marge continued her education at Wayne State Teachers College, where she obtained her two-year teaching degree. She then went on to complete her bachelor's degree in education at Morningside College.