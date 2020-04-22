Marjorie Alice Clausen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marjorie A. Clausen

Sioux City

Marjorie Alice (Alberts) Clausen, 96, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home in Sioux City.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Marjorie was born in Sioux City on Feb. 16, 1924, the daughter of Robert W. Alberts and Bessie (Cushing) Alberts. She attended Whittier Grade School and East Junior, and graduated from East High School.

On Oct. 20, 1941, Marjorie married Royle C. Clausen, her high school sweetheart. Marjorie was trained and worked for Western Union during WWII and served in both Los Angeles, Calif., and Cape Cod, Mass.

After the war, the young couple built their own home on Stone Avenue in Sioux City. Four children were born from their union, and Marge was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her days were filled with baking, sewing, reading, gardening, canning and freezing her garden produce. She took delight in her beautiful flower garden.