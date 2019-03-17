Sioux City
Marjorie Ann Skokan, 76, of Sioux City, passed away on Nov. 19, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Morningside Lutheran Church, Pastor Paul Andell officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Majorie, daughter of Frank and Tillie Kaiser, was born and raised in Tabor, S.D., on Aug. 26, 1942. She graduated from Tabor High School in Tabor, and later attended nursing school at Sacred Heart in Yankton, S.D.
On Oct. 19, 1963, she was united in marriage with Dennis D. Skokan and they raised one son together.
She was an orthopedic nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital where she was employed for 40 years until she retired in 2010.
Marjorie was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church for more than 45 years, where she volunteered and served on various committees. She enjoyed spending her time volunteering at various places including Sunnybrook Clinic, Senior Center (Siouxland Center for Active Generations), St. Luke’s Hospital, Siouxland Humane Society, Gods Giggle Gang, and many others.
Marjorie loved to garden, travel with friends and family, bake her delicious treats to share with others, and visit others with a smile as Violet, the clown. She was a lover of purple, butterflies, and her cats. She had a generous spirit and was a thoughtful giver. She had unconditional love and always made you feel special.
Marjorie will always be remembered for her generosity, deep faith, commitment, love, and pride for her entire family.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Troy Skokan; her grandchildren, Tyler Walters, Zack Skokan, and Shayna Skokan; great-grandchildren, Logan, Kobe, and Bentley; brother-in-law and his wife, George and Mary Ellen Skokan; sister-in-law and her husband, Mary Ann and Richard Tramp; and cousins.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Tillie Kaiser; her beloved husband, Dennis Skokan; her brother-law, Ken Skokan; and her special friend, Orval “Orv” Sohl.