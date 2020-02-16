Marjorie Dupic
View Comments

Marjorie Dupic

{{featured_button_text}}
Marjorie Dupic

Marjorie Dupic

Sioux City

Marjorie Dupic, 92, of Sioux City, went home to her Lord and Savior on Feb. 9, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Charles Horkey officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be one hour prior to services. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marjorie, the daughter of Richard and Elizabeth (Gimbal) Dupic, was born on Nov. 30, 1927, in Yankton, S.D. Marge attended school in Yankton, S.D., and graduated from high school in 1946. She married Kenneth S. Dupic on June 1, 1947. They moved to Sioux City in 1953.

She is survived by her five children, Kelley and his wife, Patti of Sioux City, Marsha and her husband, Larry Roth of Conway, S.C., Susan and her husband, Dave Everton of Sioux City, Rick and his wife, Carol of Spencer, Iowa, and Don of Sioux City. She had nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents; and two brothers, Ray and Delmar.

+1 
Obit-Meyer Bros Colonial Funeral Home logo
To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Dupic as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News