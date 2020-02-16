Sioux City
Marjorie Dupic, 92, of Sioux City, went home to her Lord and Savior on Feb. 9, 2020.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Charles Horkey officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be one hour prior to services. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Marjorie, the daughter of Richard and Elizabeth (Gimbal) Dupic, was born on Nov. 30, 1927, in Yankton, S.D. Marge attended school in Yankton, S.D., and graduated from high school in 1946. She married Kenneth S. Dupic on June 1, 1947. They moved to Sioux City in 1953.
She is survived by her five children, Kelley and his wife, Patti of Sioux City, Marsha and her husband, Larry Roth of Conway, S.C., Susan and her husband, Dave Everton of Sioux City, Rick and his wife, Carol of Spencer, Iowa, and Don of Sioux City. She had nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents; and two brothers, Ray and Delmar.