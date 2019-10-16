Sioux City
Marjorie E. Anderson, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at a local care facility.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, with family present 6-8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Rev. David Halaas and Deacon Bert Burwell will officiate. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marjorie Elaine Jacobs (Anderson) was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Sioux City. She attended Emerson Elementary School and graduated from Central High. Marjorie married Clayton W. Smith, and to this union 10 children were born: Teresa, Sandra, Alan, Linda, Constance, David, Patricia, Michael, Hulet and Jeffery. They divorced after 17 years of marriage. She later married James Webster, Michael Novosel, Carl Pausch, Howard Anderson, and Theodore Hoffman.
Marjorie worked as an upholsterer, North Shore News reporter, Tupperware saleswoman, and waitress. She went to school for Swedish massage therapy, and for the next 25 years, operated her own business, trained others in massage therapy, and offered workshops at colleges, hospitals, and the YMCA camp in Lake Okoboji, Iowa. Marjorie learned line dancing from Sally Kimball at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, where she was a lifetime member. She then taught line dancing in Le Mars, Iowa, for 25 years. Marjorie was a member of the Izaak Walton League of McCook Lake, S.D., and Floyd Valley Garden Club of Le Mars. She helped establish a volunteer service for driving seniors. She enjoyed volunteering (Wii-Bowling), solving puzzles, Scrabble, card games, going on cruises, and gardening. The senior centers of Sioux City, Le Mars, and Merrill were very important to her.
Marjorie always had an optimistic personality and had faith in God’s plans for her.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Teresa (John) Johnson, Sandi (El) Rasmussen, Alan (Patty) Smith, Linda (Richard) Dimond, Connie (Rick) Plueger, David (Lori) Smith, Pattie Osterholt, Mike (Sheila) Smith, Hulet (Lori D) Smith, and Jeffery (Miriam) Smith; 24 grandchildren; 11 stepgrandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 40 step-great-grandchildren; and 15 step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; grandsons Eric Martin Wyant and Keith Smith; granddaughters Karla Jo Mills and Angela Lynn Marie Osterholt; and son-in-law James Osterholt.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland or Immanuel Lutheran Church.