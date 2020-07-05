× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie F. Amick

Park Rapids, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Marjorie Faye "Nanny" Amick, 99, of Park Rapids, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her home in Island Lake.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, with the Rev. Jim Wilson officiating.

Marjorie was referred to as "Nanny" by all who knew and loved her. She was born in Hatton Saskatchewan, Canada, to Willard and Rose (Oehlerking) Fish on May 27, 1920. At the age of 3, her family moved to Nebraska and later settled in Iowa. She attended public school in Sioux City, graduating with honors from Central High School with the class of 1938. She then attended beauty college in Sioux City, graduating as a licensed cosmetologist.

On Oct. 5, 1940, she was united in marriage to Louis Amick in Bronson, Iowa. They were blessed with six children, Sharron, Kenneth, Duane, Steven, Kathi and Dennis. They later divorced. Marjorie worked for Swift Packing Company for many years before retiring. She moved to Park Rapids with her longtime friend, Vera Powell. There they built and operated a resort in Island Lake until 2007.