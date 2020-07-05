Marjorie F. Amick
Park Rapids, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Marjorie Faye "Nanny" Amick, 99, of Park Rapids, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her home in Island Lake.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, with the Rev. Jim Wilson officiating.
Marjorie was referred to as "Nanny" by all who knew and loved her. She was born in Hatton Saskatchewan, Canada, to Willard and Rose (Oehlerking) Fish on May 27, 1920. At the age of 3, her family moved to Nebraska and later settled in Iowa. She attended public school in Sioux City, graduating with honors from Central High School with the class of 1938. She then attended beauty college in Sioux City, graduating as a licensed cosmetologist.
On Oct. 5, 1940, she was united in marriage to Louis Amick in Bronson, Iowa. They were blessed with six children, Sharron, Kenneth, Duane, Steven, Kathi and Dennis. They later divorced. Marjorie worked for Swift Packing Company for many years before retiring. She moved to Park Rapids with her longtime friend, Vera Powell. There they built and operated a resort in Island Lake until 2007.
Marjorie loved nature and being outdoors fishing, snowmobiling and even riding her ATV through the woodland trails that she knew like the back of her hand. She was a competitive game player, whether it was cards or bowling or golf. She kept busy knitting and crocheting stocking caps that she gave to students in need at the middle school. She was a volunteer reader to students of Frank White Elementary for many years. Nanny was an accomplished seamstress, who would work late at night sewing for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed attending school plays, band and vocal concerts and also maintained her annual membership with the Park Rapids Area Concert Series. Her youthful outlook meant that she was always willing to try new things, like learning how to swim and even water ski in her later 60s or tubing down the Ottertail River at age 97.
Marjorie was a long time active member of Riverside Methodist Church in Park Rapids, where she was a proud committee member charged with the building of their new church. She also served for many years as an Arago Township supervisor and an election judge. She offered he resort to disabled veterans for an annual fishing outing and supported the Wounded Warrior Project.
She will be lovingly remembered by her five children, Sharron (DeRoy) Hedemark of Moville, Iowa, Kenneth (Ellen) Amick of Neenah, Wis., Steven Amick (Cinda Celander) of Paradise Valley, Mont., Kathi Whiteside of Appleton, Wis., and Dennis (Debbie) Amick of Wilmette, Ill.,; 19 dearly loved grandchildren; 28 precious great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Wall of Oceanside, Calif.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her 2-year old son, Duane Barry; her sisters, Evelyn and Joan; her brother, Leo; her parents, Willard and Rose Fish; her son-in-law, Dr. Jeffrey Whiteside; her daughter-in-law, Lynda Hayne Amick; and dear friend, Vera Powell.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.