Sioux City
Marjorie G. Kennedy, 95, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
Burial will be in Tennessee at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Marjorie was born on Sept. 23, 1923, in Liberty, Tenn., the daughter of Frank and Evelyn (Woodard) Groom. She was married to Ralph Payne in 1942. In 1976, she married Raymond Kennedy.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Vivian (Mark) Adams of Sioux City, and Teresa "Terry" (Chris) Kline of Nacogdoches, Texas; her son, Edward (Phillipa) Payne of Sunshine Beach, Queensland, Australia; grandchildren, Jeffrey Adams, Brent Adams, Shawn Adams, Ellen Mabry, Jessica Payne, and Sarah Payne; eight great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Jean Jacobsen; five stepgrandchildren, Chris Kennedy, Kevin Kennedy, Shannon Heckler, Erik Jacobsen, and Jennifer Jacobsen; several great-stepgrandchildren; stepdaughter-in-law, Linda Kennedy; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sisters, Mary Frank Groom, Lura "Brownie" Bowlin, Paula Oldfield, Ruth Fitch, and Esther Arrington; and stepson, George "Japper" Kennedy.